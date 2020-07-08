Rhipe adds Aussie SaaS backup vendor Backup365

Sydney-based software-as-a-service backup vendor Backup365 has appointed Rhipe as its ANZ distributor.

Backup365 helps managed service providers ensure the safety and integrity of their customers’ cloud-based data by having them backed up while also being searchable, undeletable and accessible forever.

Rhipe said the appointment is key to its ongoing expansion plans, providing a more comprehensive suite of solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Rhipe ANZ general manager for products and programs Tovia Va'aelua said Backup365 is “a unique offering” to the company’s ANZ channel community.

“This distribution agreement provides a complementary solution for SMB businesses that need to maintain cloud data backups while retaining accessibility of what is business critical data.”

Backup365 chief executive Andrew Johnson said Rhipe is a natural fit for the company with its large channel community reach in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re both 100 percent Australian organisations solely dedicated to cloud solutions for MSPs and their customers with a growth strategy focused on the burgeoning Asian market.”

Launched in 2017, Backup365 was inspired by MSPs moving their SMB customers to cloud based services, but are often unaware of the need to maintain backups, versioning, or life cycle management and accessibility to business data.

“We saw a consistent message from service providers that though customer data and backup activities are the customers’ responsibility, customers felt their data was safe ‘in the cloud’. We wanted to bridge that gap for MSPs, with an easy to deploy, locally supported, cost-effective solution,” Johnson said.

“We’ve engineered a frictionless provisioning solution that ensures a painless experience for customer and partner whilst delivering peace of mind when it comes to data protection for the long term.”