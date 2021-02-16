Rhipe adds collaboration vendor Access4

Communications and collaboration software vendor Access4 has appointed Rhipe as its new distributor.

Access4 helps managed services providers deliver unified communication solutions underpinned by its self-serve automated platform SASBOSS.

“With many organisations operating outside of the traditional office environment, businesses need the enterprise level cloud voice and collaboration tools delivered by Access4, helping them transform collaboration with virtual solutions that support dynamic work locations,” Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said.

“We are pleased to welcome Access4 to the rhipe vendor portfolio.”

Access4 offers channel partners seamless provisioning, automated invoicing and a flexible product suite backed by carrier grade services and industry leading integrations.

The company adds to a number of vendors that have recently joined Rhipe, including Runecast, Octopus Cloud and Nerdio.

Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said, “Rhipe helps extend Access4’s offering with a proven history servicing MSPs in the APAC region. We are both committed to making MSPs successful and the integration of PRISM and SASBOSS will be a unique differentiator. The additional benefit of Rhipe’s full-service model with support and professional services available, widens the possibilities for partners looking to scale up their capability.”

“Back in 2015 when we started the business, we saw a number of roadblocks for MSP's wanting to enter the voice market. With SASBOSS and Rhipe, these barriers are removed and voice and UC is a seamless offering that generates significant recurring revenues for their business.”