Rhipe adds ESET to vendor portfolio

Cybersecurity software vendor ESET has appointed Rhipe as its newest Australian distributor.

ESET Australia country manager Kelly Johnson called Rhipe the perfect partner as the vendor expands its presence in Australia, citing the distributor’s experience servicing the MSP market in Asia-Pacific.

“We’re committed to helping our MSP customers achieve their goals and rhipe gives us the right platform to do that,” Johnson said.

Rhipe will distribute ESET’s endpoint and mobile security products, as well as its endpoint detection and response, encryption and multi-factor authentication offerings.

Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said, “With many businesses facing evolving IT threats, it is essential to engage a leading IT security company that ensures the safe use of technology.”

“ESET has demonstrated expertise in providing high-performing, easy-to-use solutions that unobtrusively protect businesses and users. We are pleased to welcome them to the rhipe vendor portfolio.”

ESET Head of Sales, Australia, Luke Holland said the Rhipe partnership is “a demonstration of ESET’s commitment” to the MSP market.

“The MSP market is important to us and we’re targeting substantial growth. By partnering with Rhipe, we’re able to give our MSP partners a platform that lets them scale their business at an affordable price.

“All our products are fully integrated into the leading RMM tools and with Rhipe they get access to our solutions in a platform that provides them with flexibility and scalability.”