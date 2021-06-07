Rhipe adds ESET to vendor portfolio

By on
Rhipe adds ESET to vendor portfolio
Kelly Johnson (ESET)

Cybersecurity software vendor ESET has appointed Rhipe as its newest Australian distributor.

ESET Australia country manager Kelly Johnson called Rhipe the perfect partner as the vendor expands its presence in Australia, citing the distributor’s experience servicing the MSP market in Asia-Pacific.

“We’re committed to helping our MSP customers achieve their goals and rhipe gives us the right platform to do that,” Johnson said.

Rhipe will distribute ESET’s endpoint and mobile security products, as well as its endpoint detection and response, encryption and multi-factor authentication offerings.

Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said, “With many businesses facing evolving IT threats, it is essential to engage a leading IT security company that ensures the safe use of technology.”

“ESET has demonstrated expertise in providing high-performing, easy-to-use solutions that unobtrusively protect businesses and users. We are pleased to welcome them to the rhipe vendor portfolio.”

ESET Head of Sales, Australia, Luke Holland said the Rhipe partnership is “a demonstration of ESET’s commitment” to the MSP market.

“The MSP market is important to us and we’re targeting substantial growth. By partnering with Rhipe, we’re able to give our MSP partners a platform that lets them scale their business at an affordable price.

“All our products are fully integrated into the leading RMM tools and with Rhipe they get access to our solutions in a platform that provides them with flexibility and scalability.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution eset rhipe

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services

Most Read Articles

15 Azure announcements from Microsoft Build 2021

15 Azure announcements from Microsoft Build 2021
PC shipments to keep growing despite chip shortages

PC shipments to keep growing despite chip shortages
Optus results reveal damage done by 2020

Optus results reveal damage done by 2020
Aussie Broadband upgrades forecast despite NBN woes

Aussie Broadband upgrades forecast despite NBN woes

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?