Rhipe adds licensing vendor Octopus Cloud

Licensing solutions provider Octopus Cloud has appointed Rhipe as its Asia-Pacific distributor.

Octopus Cloud specialises in Service Provider Licensing Agreement (SPLA) license management, providing channel partners with optimised and automated SPLA reporting.

The company’s core solution Octopus Cloud View is the ﬁrst worldwide KPMG assessed and automated SPLA reporting tool for Microsoft service providers.

Rhipe said the addition of Octopus Cloud provides its partners with the latest licensing solutions and management processes to support their cloud transformation initiatives.

“This distribution agreement will provide our partners with optimised and automated SPLA reporting so they can focus on growing their business and spend less time on licensing. We are pleased to welcome Octopus Cloud to the Rhipe vendor portfolio,” Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said.

Octopus Cloud said it has managed over 500 SPLA projects to date, helping IT service providers and their end customers optimise business processes around license management.

Octopus Cloud chief executive Bahadir Durak said, “Octopus Cloud’s focus is to help service providers maximise business performance and reduce risks. Rhipe is the perfect partner for us to achieve that in APAC.”

“Both organisations have highly qualified licensing and cloud experts who aim to help their service providers by converting data into meaningful values, optimising and reducing the number of applications and systems, with the best possible licensing or consumption models, customised to their business.”

