rhipe adds Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage to distie mix

Crayon company rhipe has signed an agreement with US-based provider Wasabi to distribute its cloud storage in the Asia Pacific region.

Under the deal, Wasabi's hot cloud storage solutions will be available through rhipe's partner portal PRISM.

Rhipe said licensing agreements for Wasabi will provide channel partners with access to a diverse range of services that include the CloudNAS network attached storage that connects directly to existing on-premises devices to offload data, and the Wasabi Surveillance Cloud

Wasabi says its Hot Cloud Storage a type of affordable cloud object storage, with low latency that's as fast as hyperscale providers' most expensive frequent acccess tiers, but priced closer to slower archival storage.

This, Wasabi said, makes it the ideal option for several use cases like active archives, offsite backups and hybrid cloud storage.

The cloud storage provider does not charge for egress traffic of application programming calls which simplifies pricing as well.

“Providing our partners with solutions that optimise budget allocations is core to our channel
strategy, and Wasabi delivers benefits needed to maximise the value and return on cloud
investments,” said Warren Nolan, senior vice president of channel and strategy at Crayon APAC.

“This agreement provides partners with a top-notch cloud storage service for their customers at an extremely competitive price point.

"Wasabi’s technology is a strong addition to the solution mix required for cost optimised data management in cloud environments, including hybrid and multi-cloud." Nolan added.

Rhipe was acquired by Norway's Crayon Group in 2021 and the distie was a CRN Impact Awards 2022 finalist last year.

