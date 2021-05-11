Rhipe and AvePoint ink APAC distie deal

Rhipe has been named the APAC distributor for US-based AvePoint.

AvePoint is a SaaS platform provider for migration, cloud management, security and backup and claimed to have one of the largest SaaS customer bases in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

“Rhipe’s expertise is in providing our partners with a comprehensive portfolio of vendor products to help them provide differentiated service offerings to their customers,” Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said.

“With AvePoint joining the Rhipe portfolio, we are further strengthening the offerings we provide, centred around Microsoft’s product stack. We are pleased to welcome AvePoint as a Rhipe vendor.”

The distie will provide APAC partners access to AvePoint’s Elements Product Suite including AvePoint Cloud Backup (for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Salesforce); FLY Cloud Migration, which helps companies migrate files from legacy systems to a secured SharePoint or Microsoft 365 environment; and AvePoint Policies and Insights (PI) for securing collaboration systems.

“Since our initial investment in the channel a few years ago, AvePoint has continued to build critical distributor and partner relationships to expand our global presence,” said AvePoint global channel and partner ecosystems senior vice president Jason Beal.

“We see a huge opportunity with Rhipe to not only accelerate our expansion in APAC, but also to help Rhipe scale its own business, through the addition of our highly coveted solutions.”

AvePoint business development and channel senior vice president Scott Sacket added, “One of the most significant megatrends we are seeing is the shift to cloud-based solutions, with so many workforces continuing to work remotely.

“This change is shaping the landscape of our partner’s organisations and the future of businesses globally. We are focused on delivering the latest products and solutions to help our MSP partners accelerate their cloud journey and that of their customers.”

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in New Jersey, USA, AvePoint’s suite of data management solutions is hosted across 13 data centres globally, including in Australia.

AvePoint joins other vendors that have recently joined the Rhipe portfolio, including Zoom, Access4, Runecast, Octopus Cloud and Nerdio.