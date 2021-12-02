Rhipe board chair Gary Cox departs, joins NEXTGEN Group as independent non-executive director

NEXTGEN Group has named Gary Cox as its newest board director following his departure from rival distributor rhipe.

Cox will join as independent non-executive director, joining chair Andrew Petering, directors Susan Searle and Steve Murphy and chief executive John Walters in the board.

Cox departed Rhipe after overseeing the company’s acquisition by global IT consultancy Crayon earlier this year, which finalised last month.

In an announcement, NEXTGEN said Cox will add “significant value” to its growth across Asia Pacific, particularly in enterprise software, multi-cloud, data management, cybersecurity and channel services businesses (Bang, oSpace, Optima and Orbus Capital).

“The directors are delighted to have Gary joining us on the board of NEXTGEN Group,” Petering said.

“Gary brings a wealth of experience in the IT sector across the enterprise space and operating in Asia which will add real value to NEXTGEN’s strategic direction over the coming years.”

Cox had been in the IT industry for 35 years across the United Kingdom, Europe, the US, Japan and Australia, most of which had been at Microsoft where he started in 1992. He also worked at Oracle, EMC and Truelocal in various senior executive roles.

He left the tech giant in 2015 to join the board of Sydney managed services provider XCentral until it was acquired by Nexon Asia Pacific in early 2020. Cox commenced as Rhipe’s board chairman in 2019.

Commenting on his new role, Cox said, “I have known [NEXTGEN chief executive] John Walters for nearly 20 years, and watched the success of NEXTGEN from a start-up only 10 years ago.”

“The authentic brand, the innovative business model, and their growth plans are very exciting and I am looking forward to adding some value to the next part of the NEXTGEN journey.”

Cox's departure from Rhipe follows former chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon, who stepped down last month and was succeeded by chief financial and operating officer Mark McLellan.