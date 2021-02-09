Rhipe launches first self-developed software solution

Rhipe has made its debut as a software vendor with its first commercially available product in its 18 year history, which will be distributed via its channel partners.

The product, SmartEncrypt, is a SaaS encryption solution that allows users to batch encrypt sensitive files to prevent information from being accessed in the event of a data breach.

Files will be unreadable to anyone who does not have the correct encryption key, access to which is assigned by an administrator.

Information can be shared with encryption and pin-protection through the software.

The product is being marketed toward SMBs who make up the majority of Rhipe’s MSP partner’s customers and, according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, are the most vulnerable to cyber attack.

Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon explains that the offering is designed to complement existing solutions to add value for partners.

“Security is the number one investment priority for businesses across Australia and New Zealand, and rightly so. The average time it takes to identify and contain a security breach in Australia is 296 days, higher than the global average.

“The average cost of a data breach in Australia last year was US$2.15 million. But investing in data loss prevention services, such as SmartEncrypt to complement your tech stack, has been shown to lower the average cost of a data breach by US$258k."

O’Hanlon goes on to outline how SmartEncrypt is a vendor agnostic solution that is accessible to customers with only basic IT literacy, also highlighting incoming legislation that will require companies in critical industries to demonstrate their security credentials.

“To date, effective data protection services have often been out of reach for SMEs. They’re either too costly to implement, too complex to administer, or require files to remain in one location or with one cloud provider in order for encryption to remain intact.

“Because SmartEncrypt is cloud vendor agnostic, files can be moved between desktop and cloud environments without needing to be decrypted and re encrypted each time.”

With the growth of the cloud services market, the cloud-only distie has seen its position strengthen over the last year thanks to Office365 subs.

Already available in Australia and New Zealand, the SmartEncrypt product will roll out to the wider Asia-Pacific region over the coming year.