By on
Rhipe named APAC distributor for Nerdio

Microsoft Azure cloud automation specialist Nerdio has appointed Rhipe as its Asia-Pacific distributor.

Based in the US, Nerdio helps managed service providers deliver Microsoft Azure cloud services, including basic infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions and Windows Virtual Desktop.

Rhipe said partners looking to grow their Azure practices could benefit from Nerdio’s Azure technical and operations enablement, guidance on packaging offerings and seamless management of complete Azure environments, including Windows Virtual Desktop.

“Nerdio takes a holistic view by empowering partners to build successful cloud practices using the latest deployment technology, supporting them no matter where they are on their cloud journey,” The distributor's chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said.

“We are pleased to welcome Nerdio to the rhipe portfolio and know they will deliver significant value to our partners.”

Nerdio helps MSPs deploy a complete Azure environment within hours while providing a cost estimator to price Azure services quickly and with less confusion. MSPs can also manage their Azure users, Windows 10 Enterprise desktops and servers from one centralised location.

Nerdio’s Auto Scaling functionality optimises and monitors usage so partners and their customers only pay for what they use.

Nerdio chief revenue officer Joseph Landes said, “As a leading Microsoft Azure partner in the region, rhipe’s expertise, particularly in the managed desktops space, is significant in helping us extend our product into every Asian country and gain consistency in the market.”

“There is no other company who provides the energy, time, guidance and support needed to make the move to Azure as seamless as possible,”

Tags:
azure distribution microsoft nerdio rhipe

Razer unveils hyper-focused productivity laptop – Razer Book 13
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
Black Friday: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off

What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy

Exetel says NBN outage caused by cut fibre cable
NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade
NBN speeds reach 'record highs' in October: ACCC
Sales or Marketing: What's the difference and what's most important?
