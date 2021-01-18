Rhipe, NTT Data, Adobe win Microsoft APAC partner award

Microsoft has named Rhipe, NTT Data and Adobe Systems as its top Asia-Pacific partners at its inaugural Asia-Pacific partner awards for 2020.

Rhipe was awarded APAC Services Partner of the Year while NTT Data was named Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year. Adobe Systems took home the Independent

Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year award.

Each winner edged out four other finalists, with each winner demonstrating “business leadership” in the APAC region, according to the global software giant.

Microsoft APAC general manager of One Commercial Partner Vivek Puthucode said, “Each year, we recognize and celebrate the achievements of our partner community in each of the countries that we operate in Asia Pacific. Yet, the reality is that many of our partners are replicating the customer and community success they deliver in one country to another – sometimes to many more.”

“As such, for the first time this year, we introduced three new Asia Pacific Partner Awards categories to recognize outstanding regional partners who have demonstrated business leadership in the region with their innovative and unique services and solutions that are built on the Microsoft platform.”

Speaking on rhipe’s win, the company's chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said, “It’s a great honour to receive the APAC Services Partner of the Year Award. We are so proud of our close interdependent working relationship with Microsoft and we will continue to innovate and push the growth boundaries for Microsoft and for our amazing partners. Thank you to all our fantastic staff, partners and incredible colleagues at Microsoft.”

“This recognition by Microsoft is a testament to the strength of the rhipe and Microsoft partnership and our combined unwavering commitment to delivering the best services and solutions to our customers. Thank you to Microsoft for this amazing recognition and congratulations to all the finalists and winners of these awards.”

Below are the full list of winners and finalists, taken from Microsoft's blog: