Rhipe on the hunt for talent to lead APAC security category

Cloud solutions distie Rhipe is on the hunt for someone to fill the newly created role of APAC security solutions director, which will be a part of its recently launched technology solutions group.

The listing has been active for just over three weeks and was recently posted on LinkedIn by the company’s newly appointed technology solutions group director Tovia Va'aelua, formerly its ANZ general manager.

“I'm looking for a Director of Security Solutions (New Role). You will be based in AUS and responsible for our Security business from Hokkaido in Japan down to Stewart Island (NZ) and Sri Lanka across to Tahiti,” Va’aelua’s post read.

With security spend in Australia and globally expected to continue its ascendency, the new role indicates a deepening interest in the market from the company.

Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon told CRN, “Security products and services are an area gaining significant attention. As the threats around cybersecurity grow, our partners require effective solutions to protect them from these risks. We are investing in this area to ensure we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end security capabilities to our partners.”

While Rhipe itself lists a few security vendors like Trend Micro on its security services page, its recent acquisition of security-focused distie Emt Distribution has brought a wider range of brands under its auspices, including the recently signed Orchestra Group.

“Last year we acquired SmartEncrypt which focuses on data encryption at a device layer which is critical given the increased amount of activity from hackers over the last 12 months. We then built on that with our recent acquisition of Emt Distribution, which complements our existing security portfolio and has enabled us to deliver a broader portfolio and tech stack to our partners, by providing them with access to industry-leading security solutions and a wide choice of tier one providers,” O’Hanlon said.

The job listing said that the person who fills the role will be responsible for “the strategy and plan for the Security portfolio that identifies opportunities and channels to market; accelerates the recruiting of new partners; and drives the management of vendors within their product portfolio.”

O’Hanlon continued, “Our Security portfolio will be integral to our new Technology Solutions Group and we are really excited that Tovia Va'aelua, Technology Solutions Group – Director, will be leading this area for our business. Leveraging his years of product experience, Tovia will be instrumental in advising partners on the best available technology products so they can in turn help their customers find the right solutions.

“The new Director of Security Solutions role is a testament to our investment in our security portfolio and commitment to leveraging the current opportunity in this fast-growing area. The role will help us provide the necessary guidance to resellers and MSP partners on the shift towards public cloud and provide perspectives on finding the right solutions to ensure partners can protect their businesses, and their customers, from a range of cyber threats.