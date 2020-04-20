Rhipe posts strong O365, Azure sales amid coronavirus uncertainty

Distributor Rhipe has managed to navigate the uncertainty of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after a strong Q3 2020.

The company revealed the combined financials of all three quarters of FY2020 with 32 percent sales growth and 19 percent revenue growth compared to the first 9 months of FY 2019.

The growth was fuelled by strong sales of Microsoft’s cloud solution provider products, enabling Rhipe to continue to drive its sales and revenue trends.

Growth in Office 365 and Azure products specifically remain “broadly consistent” with previous announcements, the company said.

Excluding its fledgling Japanese joint venture (JV), Rhipe also reported 14 percent operating profit to $9.7 million. With the JV included, operating profit growth is up 5 percent.

The Japan JV also showed signs of growth on its own, signing up 10 partners with the first sale in March for the purchase of Office 365 licences.

“The company continues to be pleased with its performance during unprecedented times with management continuing to closely monitor trading activities,” Rhipe said.

“Historically the last quarter of our financial year is our strongest but as the outlook remains difficult to predict, Rhipe considers it appropriate not to provide any guidance around Q4 performance.”