Rhipe pushes partners to white label ERP, cloud accounting

Melbourne cloud distributor rhipe is encouraging its partners to move into the ‘evolving’ areas of enterprise resource planning and cloud accounting software with a new white-label offering.

Targeted at resellers which currently have little or no customers or expertise in the fields, rhipe is offering 'ghost' virtual implementation and consulting services for Dynamics 365 Business Central Microsoft ISV Wiise.

The company said the offering adds features including end to end digitisation, increased focus on risk management and operating expense transparency.

“If you have never sold ERP, or do not have in-house capabilities to implement Dynamics 365 Business or Wiise, you can still meet your customer's requirements through a partnership with rhipe Solution,” the company said in a statement to partners seen by CRN.

The distributor said that its team of Microsoft MVPs and Microsoft Gold Enterprise Resource Planning certified specialists can help partners deliver solutions including:

Basic and advanced finance

Inventory and distribution

Warehouse management

Resource management and jobbing or projects

Payroll

Customer training

Pre-Sales, customer consulting, scoping exercises and other activities

Remote consulting, additional configuration assistance or extended user support

The move is targeted at partners with customers currently using accounting solutions from MYOB, Xero, Excel or bespoke on-premise applications.

“[Y]ou have the opportunity to help [customers] meet their new operational requirements through deploying a comprehensive SMB business management solution from Microsoft,” rhipe said.