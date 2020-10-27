Rhipe pushes partners to white label ERP, cloud accounting

By on
Rhipe pushes partners to white label ERP, cloud accounting

Melbourne cloud distributor rhipe is encouraging its partners to move into the ‘evolving’ areas of enterprise resource planning and cloud accounting software with a new white-label offering.

Targeted at resellers which currently have little or no customers or expertise in the fields, rhipe is offering 'ghost' virtual implementation and consulting services for Dynamics 365 Business Central Microsoft ISV Wiise.

The company said the offering adds features including end to end digitisation, increased focus on risk management and operating expense transparency.

“If you have never sold ERP, or do not have in-house capabilities to implement Dynamics 365 Business or Wiise, you can still meet your customer's requirements through a partnership with rhipe Solution,” the company said in a statement to partners seen by CRN.

The distributor said that its team of Microsoft MVPs and Microsoft Gold Enterprise Resource Planning certified specialists can help partners deliver solutions including:

  • Basic and advanced finance
  • Inventory and distribution
  • Warehouse management
  • Resource management and jobbing or projects
  • Payroll
  • Customer training
  • Pre-Sales, customer consulting, scoping exercises and other activities
  • Remote consulting, additional configuration assistance or extended user support

The move is targeted at partners with customers currently using accounting solutions from MYOB, Xero, Excel or bespoke on-premise applications.

“[Y]ou have the opportunity to help [customers] meet their new operational requirements through deploying a comprehensive SMB business management solution from Microsoft,” rhipe said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accounting cloud dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning erp microsoft myob rhipe wiise xero

Partner Content

COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Fuji Xerox sued by ACCC over alleged unfair contracts

Fuji Xerox sued by ACCC over alleged unfair contracts
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021
QCN Fibre to bolster Queensland's NBN backhaul coverage

QCN Fibre to bolster Queensland's NBN backhaul coverage
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?