Rhipe receives acquisition offer from IT consultancy Crayon

By on
Rhipe receives acquisition offer from IT consultancy Crayon

Global IT consultancy Crayon has offered to acquire Australian distributor Rhipe for $2.50 per share or $402.7 million.

The company sent an indicative, non-binding takeover offer, which does not guarantee Crayon will eventually offer a binding proposal, but Rhipe said it is working with Crayon to get to a satisfactory outcome.

Headquartered in Norway, Crayon specialises in delivering software asset management, cloud/volume licensing and consulting services. Its services focus on cloud adoption, governance and lifecycle management framework, data and AI adoption.

Crayon’s proposal said that any final, binding offer would be subject to the following conditions:

  • the satisfactory completion of confirmatory due diligence and negotiation of a Scheme Implementation Deed
  • unanimous and continuing recommendation of the Rhipe board
  • no material adverse change occurs in relation to Rhipe
  • customary conditions including Rhipe shareholder approval, Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval and other requisite regulatory approvals.

The proposal also assumes a net cash position of Rhipe at closing of around $31 million.

Rhipe said its board has resolved to allow Crayon to undertake the due diligence on a non-exclusive basis.

The distributor has appointed Jefferies Australia as its financial advisor and Allens as legal advisor.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
crayon distribution rhipe

Partner Content

Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11
Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds

Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds
Govt&#8217;s AI Action Plan a &#8220;huge step in the right direction&#8221;

Govt’s AI Action Plan a “huge step in the right direction”
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?