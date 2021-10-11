Rhipe shareholders give thumbs up to Crayon buyout

By on
Rhipe shareholders give thumbs up to Crayon buyout
Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe)

Australian distie Rhipe’s shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a $400 million acquisition by Norwegian company Crayon Group.

An ASX release (pdf) showed preliminary results of the vote, with 82.8 percent of shareholders, worth a total of 94.17 percent of votes, in favour of the acquisition. Added to this was 5.71 percent of ‘Open’ votes that side with the chairperson for a total of 99.88 percent support.

Just 3.8 percent of shareholders, representing 0.12 percent of the votes, voted against the proposed acquisition.

Crayon Group is a software asset management and cloud optimisation services provider that first proposed the acquisition of Rhipe in July this year.

It took just five days for Rhipe to agree and enter a binding scheme for acquisition by Crayon at $2.50 per share, subject to various conditions.

The final hurdle will be court approval, for which a second court date is set for October 13.

Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland previously said, “This acquisition is part of our global expansion strategy as it helps to accelerate our business, especially in the Asia Pacific region.”

The acquisition was independently assessed by KPMG, which found the value of Rhipe shares to be between $2.42 and $2.73, putting the $2.50 offer within range. 

In the address, outlined in the ASX statement, Rhipe non-executive chairman Gary Cox said the company received no better offers, adding “the cash consideration of $2.50 per share represents an attractive premium to Rhipe's recent historical trading prices. It also represents an attractive acquisition multiple, which compares favourably to comparable precedent transactions.”

In a previous statement, he said, “Rhipe’s partners and customers will benefit from the broader global service capability from a combined Crayon and Rhipe. In addition, Crayon’s offer is positive news for Rhipe’s staff, as we believe there will be increased opportunities to develop new technologies and products to grow their careers.”

The acquisition is set to finalise on 3 November this year.

Rhipe itself acquired EMT Distribution’s Asia and Australia operations in April of this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition crayon distribution rhipe

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Datto ANZ boss James Bergl departs

Datto ANZ boss James Bergl departs
TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief

TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief
Deloitte snaps up Canberra's Sliced Tech

Deloitte snaps up Canberra's Sliced Tech
Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering

Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?