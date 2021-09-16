Rhipe signs ‘human risk management’ vendor Usecure

Melbourne-based distributor Rhipe has announced that it has been appointed as an APAC distributor for British cybersecurity vendor Usecure.

Usecure provides human risk management platform, which uses automated analysis that enables MSPs to reduce and monitor clients’ human cyber risk, the company said, adding that it takes the view that the human element can be the strongest line of defence in cybersecurity.

The platform allows businesses to measure, mitigate and monitor their human cyber risk.

“At a time when business security is of paramount importance to many of our partners, Usecure’s ability to drive proactive conversations about security and identify users’ individual risk areas is of great benefit in supporting secure user behaviour. We are very pleased to welcome Usecure to the Rhipe vendor portfolio,” said Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon.

Founded in 2017, Usecure has a suite of user-focused security products for IT service providers.

Features include admin-light automation and a multi-tenanted admin portal. It delivers training programs based on analysis of users’ behaviours, as well as automated phishing simulation, dark web breach monitoring and simplified policy communications.

“Having been in conversation with Rhipe over the last year about working together, the Usecure team is super excited about this launch and the opportunity to not only strengthen our visibility and partner base in the Australia and New Zealand territories, but also to launch in new regions across Asia Pacific,” said Usecure chief executive and founder Charles Preston.

“Rhipe shares our vision that human risk management is a vital consideration for businesses, as the impact of cyber breaches and the required compliance surrounding protection needs to be met head-on. As Usecure continues its mission to cement itself as the world's leading human risk management platform for MSPs, we are proud to be working with Rhipe and look forward to what the future can bring.”

Rhipe is set to be bought by Norway-based Crayon, pending a shareholder meeting expected to be held this month.

Other recent portfolio additions include Zoom, ESET, AvePoint, Access4, Runecast, Octopus Cloud and Nerdio.