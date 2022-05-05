Ribbon Communications launches Aussie headquarters in Sydney

By on
Ribbon Communications launches Aussie headquarters in Sydney
Ribbon Communications new Sydney Office
Ribbon Communications

US-based unified communications vendor Ribbon Communications has launched its Sydney-based, Australian headquarters in the latest of several moves to expand its South East Asia Australia and New Zealand channel.

The communications software, IP voice and optical networking solutions company said in a statement that the new office would support Ribbon’s SEANZA channel partners and customers with product demonstration areas, training facilities, proof of concept laboratories, and house post-sales support and technical operations teams.

Ribbon managing director ANZ Robert Inshaw said the launch of the Sydney facilities was an integral part of the NASDAQ-listed company's multi-year expansion program in the region. 

“These new facilities will help to support our growth momentum after signing agreements with several tier-one service providers in the region with our IP and optical networking platforms, as well as the continued strength we are seeing in the session border controllers market, and with innovative cloud products like Ribbon Connect”. 

‘Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing’ was launched in July 2021.  Ribbon said the product allowed resellers, MSPs and integrators to use direct routing to add voice-calling capabilities to Microsoft Teams and targeted partners focused on customers in small and mid-market sectors. 

“We would like to thank our customers, partners and employees for their continued commitment to Ribbon’s business and technology,” Inshaw said. 

“Ribbon is deeply committed to the success of our carrier and enterprise clients in the region, and today’s launch of our new Sydney office facilities will lay the foundation for the next phase of our expansion here and underpin our growth ambitions in the region for many years to come.”

Ribbon signed a deal with Mia Distribution in March last year to distribute products such as hardware end-points, CTS for Teams direct routing, contact centre solutions and analytics.

Under the distribution deal, Mia Distribution would also host training days and partner webinars around Ribbon’s product offerings, as well as provide access to pre-sales engagement and product training through Ribbon’s Partner Portal.

Ribbon specialises in IP-based real-time communications security and software solutions and products for fixed broadband, mobile and other service providers as well as large enterprises

Ribbon also has vendor partnerships with Australian companies such as cloud telephony and SIP trunking vendor SwitchConnect. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
headquarters mia distribution ribbon ribbon communications services software sydeny headquarters sydney sydney office

Partner Content

Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Nutanix ANZ channel chief David Gage departs

Nutanix ANZ channel chief David Gage departs
Synnex Australia adds Google Cloud

Synnex Australia adds Google Cloud
Apple warns supply chain issues could have US$8b impact

Apple warns supply chain issues could have US$8b impact
Pax8 says some 100 ANZ MSPs signed up to enablement platform

Pax8 says some 100 ANZ MSPs signed up to enablement platform

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?