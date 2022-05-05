Ribbon Communications launches Aussie headquarters in Sydney

US-based unified communications vendor Ribbon Communications has launched its Sydney-based, Australian headquarters in the latest of several moves to expand its South East Asia Australia and New Zealand channel.

The communications software, IP voice and optical networking solutions company said in a statement that the new office would support Ribbon’s SEANZA channel partners and customers with product demonstration areas, training facilities, proof of concept laboratories, and house post-sales support and technical operations teams.

Ribbon managing director ANZ Robert Inshaw said the launch of the Sydney facilities was an integral part of the NASDAQ-listed company's multi-year expansion program in the region.

“These new facilities will help to support our growth momentum after signing agreements with several tier-one service providers in the region with our IP and optical networking platforms, as well as the continued strength we are seeing in the session border controllers market, and with innovative cloud products like Ribbon Connect”.

‘Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing’ was launched in July 2021. Ribbon said the product allowed resellers, MSPs and integrators to use direct routing to add voice-calling capabilities to Microsoft Teams and targeted partners focused on customers in small and mid-market sectors.

“We would like to thank our customers, partners and employees for their continued commitment to Ribbon’s business and technology,” Inshaw said.

“Ribbon is deeply committed to the success of our carrier and enterprise clients in the region, and today’s launch of our new Sydney office facilities will lay the foundation for the next phase of our expansion here and underpin our growth ambitions in the region for many years to come.”

Ribbon signed a deal with Mia Distribution in March last year to distribute products such as hardware end-points, CTS for Teams direct routing, contact centre solutions and analytics.

Under the distribution deal, Mia Distribution would also host training days and partner webinars around Ribbon’s product offerings, as well as provide access to pre-sales engagement and product training through Ribbon’s Partner Portal.

Ribbon specialises in IP-based real-time communications security and software solutions and products for fixed broadband, mobile and other service providers as well as large enterprises

Ribbon also has vendor partnerships with Australian companies such as cloud telephony and SIP trunking vendor SwitchConnect.