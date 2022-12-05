Ricoh Australia named SigniFlow's service delivery partner for NSW Govt panel

Digital signature software vendor SigniFlow has engaged Ricoh Australia as its “partner of choice” and specialist digital services provider for its New South Wales Government work.

SigniFlow revealed it was appointed as a preferred supplier of electronic signature services by the NSW Department of Customer Services (DCS), signing a three-year head agreement with two one-year extension options. The services will be used in document execution and digitalisation of agreements and transactions to NSW Government agencies.

“Ricoh Australia is excited to be appointed as SigniFlow’s preferred deployment provider for the NSW Government,” Ricoh Australia northern region sales manager Robert Carter said.

“SigniFlow aligns with our market strategy across digital services to facilitate secure business and process flow. We recognise SigniFlow as a leader in eSignature solutions where significant outcome-based returns can be recognised for NSW government departments and agencies.”

SigniFlow APAC regional director David Saunders said, “The partnership with Ricoh will further enable SigniFlow to successfully fulfil the requirements of the NSW Government by driving the adoption of electronic signatures for the execution of contract documents and facilitating seamless remote and digital transactions.”

“As a SigniFlow Partner, Ricoh has been recognised for its range of digital services that accelerate digital transformation and optimise business performance. We look forward to working with Ricoh to deliver industry-leading eSignature solutions to the NSW Government.”

Based in the United Kingdom, SigniFlow specialises in digital signature workflow software that integrates into enterprise systems, offering features like process digitisation and automation, as well as a workflow platform.