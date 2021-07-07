Rimini Street promotes Daniel Benad to VP for Oceania

By on

Daniel Benad (Rimini Street)

Third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP, Rimini Street, has appointed Daniel Benad has been promoted from ANZ vice president of sales to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific (Oceania) vice president and general manager.

Reporting to chief operating officer Gerard Brossard, Benad will be responsible for the company’s full business operations in the region, including sales, client success, service delivery and field marketing. 

Benad replaces Emmanuelle Hose who was promoted to EMEA group vice president and theatre general manager.

He has worked for Rimini since January 2020, most recently operating as acting general manager for Oceania.

Prior, he did a three-year stint at Oracle as HCM Cloud senior sales director and has worked in leadership roles for a variety of other software technology companies across Australia.

“I am thrilled to be leading the Oceania region and will build on the strong momentum and demand for our award-winning enterprise software support services,” Benad said of his appointment. 

“Organisations in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific seek strategies to drive more innovative, self-funding initiatives and find new revenue streams. Rimini Street is well positioned to help them reduce their annual spend on core transaction systems like ERP and improve the ROI on those investments, all while unlocking working capital to fund projects that improve competitive advantage and drive growth.”

Benad is tasked with driving the company’s next phase of “aggressive growth and success” across the regions, according to a statement from Rimini. 

“As Rimini Street marches towards its stated target of achieving (US)$1 billion in annual revenue by 2026, our regional and theatre GM’s are key to helping us achieve our operational goals,” said COO Brossard.

“Daniel’s proven success, operational and sales experience and knowledge of SAP and Oracle software, coupled with our unique breadth of solutions, creates a powerful combination as we execute our aggressive growth strategy across the Oceania region.”

