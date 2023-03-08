Rimini Street upgrades SAP for Clifford Hallam Healthcare

Enterprise software support company Rimini Street has implemented an upgrade of SAP systems for nationwide pharmaceutical and medical products distributor Clifford Hallam Healthcare (CH2).

CH2 was formed from the merger of the Victorian Hospitals Association, later known as Hospital Supplier of Australia or HSA, and Clifford Hallam Pharmaceuticals in 2006 and operates eight warehouses across the country.

It distributes pharmaceuticals for direct to consumer markets, hospitals, pharmacies, elder care, retirement homes and at-home care.

The healthcare distributor is a member of the federal governments Community Service Obligation program, set up to ensure all Australians have timely access to medicines, regardless of location.

Rimini Street is an existing software solutions provider for CH2, and the upgrade involved moving the healthcare distributor's SAP BusinessObjects systems from version 4.1 to 4.2.

SAP BusinessObjects is at the core for CH2 for its in-house developed application that produces sales data to ensure timely payments, and the company relies heavily on the system to maintain compliance with the CSO.

CH2 selected Rimini Consult's professonal services for the upgrade.

The unit provides clients with enterprise software customisation and configuration, as well as implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, and staff augmentation.

Nav Pillay, chief information officer at CH2, said Rimini Street took the time to listen and to learn about the company's environment, giving him clarity and peace of mind knowing what the outcome would be, and how it would improve operations.

After the succesful migration, CH2 benefitted from a reduction in security vulnerabilities, and the need for break fix support, improved speed in reporting, and greater confidence in the data collected, the company said.