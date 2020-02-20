Rimini Street wins Federal whole-of-government deal

Australia's federal government has forged a new whole-of-government volume sourcing agreement with third-party software support provider Rimini Street.

The arrangement means government agencies can access attractive pricing for third-party software support for products from the likes of Oracle, SAP and Salesforce.

It comes as part of the government’s crusade to simplify the IT procurement process across all agencies, which in turn saves money for the government and ultimately taxpayers. The government also has volume sourcing agreements with Amazon Web Services, SAP, Microsoft, Concur and IBM.

“The Digital Transformation Agency continues to expand whole-of-government volume sourcing agreements to ensure that agencies have ready access to the best pricing, terms and conditions that leverage the buying power of government,” said Digital Transformation Agency CEO Randall Brugeaud.

Rimini Street’s regional general manager for ANZ Emmanuelle Hose added that the agreement will also mean government agencies can “take back control of their IT roadmaps.”

“Government agencies of all sizes now have easier access to an affordable alternative for their enterprise software maintenance and more options to consider in support of the GovERP Initiative,”

The Rimini Street agreement is available for all government agencies as of today. The company also works with the likes of the NSW Department of Family and Community Services and Victoria’s Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources, among others.