RingCentral adds Australian UC partners

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) vendor RingCentral is expanding its certified delivery partner program in Australia, and has added six new providers to it.

They are Cube Networks, Essential Data and Voice, PepNet Technologies and three other partners that declined to be named.

The partners in question completed their program training end of last year, RingCentral said.

Existing partners include CCNA, Horizon ICT, NCS Australia, Reliance Communications and TelcoDataCloud among others.

"CDP accreditation gives us the stamp of approval from RingCentral and demonstrates to our customers that they can be assured our managed services will be of the highest standard and will support their UC environment," PepNet information security and technology manager Eranga Gihan said.

RingCentral also provides cloud communications as a service (CCaaS) solutions and was named as a worldwide leader in Gartner's 2022 Magic Quadrant for UCaaS.

The company claims to have over 400,000 customers and millions of users worldwide.

Last year, managed service provider Excite IT deployed a RingCentral voice over IP solutions for healthcare company Healius.

Communications provider Captivo Australia deployed Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral to Brisbane law firm McCarthy Durie Layers in September 2022.