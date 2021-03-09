RingCentral launches Australian data centre, new collaboration offerings

By on
RingCentral launches Australian data centre, new collaboration offerings

Communications and collaboration vendor RingCentral has launched a new data centre in Australia to help meet data sovereignty regulations.

The launch also coincides with the local availability of RingCentral’s new video meetings platform RingCentral Video and video meeting experience platform RingCentral Rooms.

The data centre is part of RingCentral’s global expansion efforts and the company said Australia was a key strategic location. The facility will be available on-demand and customers can register endpoints in-country, as well as keep voice and video call data, including voicemail, call recordings, faxes and call logs, stored locally in Australia.

The move also allows government agencies and regulated industries to use RingCentral’s Contact Centre solution, while RingCentral Office voice and video capabilities will arrive this year pending certifications.

RingCentral aligned with Amazon Web Services’ technical and organisational security measures, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, SOC 2 and SOC 3.

“At RingCentral we are focused on enabling organisations to modernise their business communications by moving to the cloud and allowing their people to be productive from anywhere,” RingCentral APAC regional vice president of sales Peter Hughes said.

“With today’s announcement of our new data centre to securely store customer data in-country, we have opened up our cloud communications and contact centre platform for any organisation in Australia, of any size and across every industry sector.”

RingCentral Video is a video meeting platform for businesses that’s included in RingCentral Office. The solution is a browser-based program using Google Chrome’s WebRTC integrated with team messaging and global cloud phone system capabilities.

RingCentral Rooms uses collaboration hardware to convert a room into a video collaborative space. The offering is also integrated with collaboration solutions vendor Poly, specifically its Studio X30 and Studio X50 plug-and-play USB video bars.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
collaboration ringcentral

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Managed Services
Managed Services

Most Read Articles

Macquarie leaves Telstra for $34M 5G deal with Optus

Macquarie leaves Telstra for $34M 5G deal with Optus
Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30

Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30
Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ

Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ
Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit

Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?