RingCentral launches Australian data centre, new collaboration offerings

Communications and collaboration vendor RingCentral has launched a new data centre in Australia to help meet data sovereignty regulations.

The launch also coincides with the local availability of RingCentral’s new video meetings platform RingCentral Video and video meeting experience platform RingCentral Rooms.

The data centre is part of RingCentral’s global expansion efforts and the company said Australia was a key strategic location. The facility will be available on-demand and customers can register endpoints in-country, as well as keep voice and video call data, including voicemail, call recordings, faxes and call logs, stored locally in Australia.

The move also allows government agencies and regulated industries to use RingCentral’s Contact Centre solution, while RingCentral Office voice and video capabilities will arrive this year pending certifications.

RingCentral aligned with Amazon Web Services’ technical and organisational security measures, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, SOC 2 and SOC 3.

“At RingCentral we are focused on enabling organisations to modernise their business communications by moving to the cloud and allowing their people to be productive from anywhere,” RingCentral APAC regional vice president of sales Peter Hughes said.

“With today’s announcement of our new data centre to securely store customer data in-country, we have opened up our cloud communications and contact centre platform for any organisation in Australia, of any size and across every industry sector.”

RingCentral Video is a video meeting platform for businesses that’s included in RingCentral Office. The solution is a browser-based program using Google Chrome’s WebRTC integrated with team messaging and global cloud phone system capabilities.

RingCentral Rooms uses collaboration hardware to convert a room into a video collaborative space. The offering is also integrated with collaboration solutions vendor Poly, specifically its Studio X30 and Studio X50 plug-and-play USB video bars.