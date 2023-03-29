RingCentral releases public beta of push-to-talk for mobiles

Enterprise communications and contact centre solutions provider RingCentral has released a public beta of its push-to-talk product for mobile devices, aimed at frontline workers in fields such as healthcare, emergency services, construction and hospitality.

Providing more features than a walkie-talkie, RingCentral's P2T solution can be used by frontline workers for unified communications, providing a single solution that offers calls, video and text messages, and file sharing, on users' smartphones.

The solution can be used for broadcasting to large and small groups, and works worldwide over cellular networks and Wi-Fi with 99.999 per cent uptime promised for five years or more, RingCentral said.

For video, the P2T solution offers artificial intelligence powered tools for collaboration session notes that can be shared.

RingCentral P2T can be used on Apple iOS powered devices, or those running Google Android, as well as multi-modal devices like Zebra.

The UCaaS company said administration of the solution and users can be done in minutes, with enterprise mobile device management being available, integrated with Microsoft's Intune.

RingCentral's solution for frontline workers will be available in Australia, the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and the European countries the company is active in.

General availability is expected in June this year.