RingCentral signs Westcon-Comstor as master agent

By on
Phil Cameron (Westcon Comstor)

Enterprise cloud communications vendor RingCentral has appointed Westcon-Comstor as its newest master agent in Australia.

The agreement gives Westcon access and support to RingCentral’s unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and other collaboration solutions to its channel partners.

Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said Westcon already had a close partnership with RingCentral in other territories around the world.

“We are excited about our opportunity in Australia,” he said. “As a specialised technology distributor, we can leverage our channel experience, technical expertise and sales know-how to really hit the ground running here.”

Westcon is RingCentral's latest master agent deal, following partnerships with Mia Distribution and Tradewinds Brokerage in previous years.

The master agent model sets itself apart from a traditional distie agreement by acting as a “cloud broker”, advising clients on vendor solutions without taking ownership of any physical products.

RingCentral APAC director of channel sales Ben Swanson said: “Demand for UCaaS solutions among Australian organisations is phenomenal right now.”

“Westcon has a well-established distribution business here in Australia, and an extensive portfolio of complementary vendors and technologies that play perfectly with our cloud platform. We are excited by the possibilities in the integrated solutions we can develop with Westcon and present to their partners.”

