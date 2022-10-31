Rio Tinto asks Endava to help build 500-strong dev team

Rio Tinto has signed a multi-year partnership with global IT consulting and software development firm Endava to help it create an in-house team of more than 500 software developers.

Rio Tinto wants to create the team offer the next five years, basing the initial members at its Brisbane hub before expanding the program globally.

Endava will help Rio Tinto mentor and coach its technologists in software design, modern agile delivery and customer-centric product design.

The partnership follows UK-based Endava’s expansion of its Australian presence. It opened its first Australian office in Sydney in July 2021, then in October 2022 Endava acquired Melbourne consulting firm Lexicon adding Lexicon’s 127 staff in offices across Melbourne and Sydney.

Speaking about the Rio Tinto partnership, Endava head of delivery APAC and managing director of Australia, Steve Harding said, “We have a wealth of experience in this space. By investing in longer-term partnerships, we are able to support organisations like Rio Tinto to deliver digital improvements and become the leaders in cutting-edge technology for the mining industry”.

“This partnership is an example of Endava’s approach: using our software-engineering organisation to help more traditional businesses change and build data and software into their operations, driving enterprise agility as a result,” Harding said.

Rio Tinto chief information officer Dan Evans said, “Developing in-house product software development capability will be core to accelerating our digital transformation. We are a mining and metals company, but if you look at our autonomous trucks and drills, remote operations centres, advanced process automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, there’s no doubt that we are also a technology company”.

“With the rapid evolution of digital technology and incredible volume of data generated every minute across our global operations and offices, we want to improve how we integrate data and technology across the value chain to enable rapid insights and decision-making to improve safety, productivity and value”.