Rio Tinto asks Endava to help build 500-strong dev team

By on
Rio Tinto asks Endava to help build 500-strong dev team

Rio Tinto has signed a multi-year partnership with global IT consulting and software development firm Endava to help it create an in-house team of more than 500 software developers.

Rio Tinto wants to create the team offer the next five years, basing the initial members at its Brisbane hub before expanding the program globally. 

Endava will help Rio Tinto mentor and coach its technologists in software design, modern agile delivery and customer-centric product design.

The partnership follows UK-based Endava’s expansion of its Australian presence. It opened its first Australian office in Sydney  in July 2021, then in October 2022 Endava acquired Melbourne consulting firm Lexicon  adding Lexicon’s 127 staff in offices across Melbourne and Sydney.

Speaking about the Rio Tinto partnership, Endava head of delivery APAC and managing director of Australia, Steve Harding said, “We have a wealth of experience in this space. By investing in longer-term partnerships, we are able to support organisations like Rio Tinto to deliver digital improvements and become the leaders in cutting-edge technology for the mining industry”.

“This partnership is an example of Endava’s approach: using our software-engineering organisation to help more traditional businesses change and build data and software into their operations, driving enterprise agility as a result,” Harding said.  

Rio Tinto chief information officer Dan Evans said, “Developing in-house product software development capability will be core to accelerating our digital transformation. We are a mining and metals company, but if you look at our autonomous trucks and drills, remote operations centres, advanced process automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, there’s no doubt that we are also a technology company”.

“With the rapid evolution of digital technology and incredible volume of data generated every minute across our global operations and offices, we want to improve how we integrate data and technology across the value chain to enable rapid insights and decision-making to improve safety, productivity and value”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
endava software rio tinto software

Partner Content

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'hard decisions' coming on layoffs

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'hard decisions' coming on layoffs
Australian cyber governance principles published

Australian cyber governance principles published
Australian pathology data stolen as hacking epidemic widens

Australian pathology data stolen as hacking epidemic widens
Federal Budget 2022-23: key IT spending

Federal Budget 2022-23: key IT spending

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?