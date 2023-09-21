Riverbed goes with Dicker Data for ANZ distribution

Dicker Data has signed an agreement with Riverbed to distribute the entire range of products and solutions from the unified observability and application acceleration vendor for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

This includes Riverbed's Alluvio Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios.

Other parts of Riverbed's Unified Observability portfolio that Dicker Data and partners will have access to include digital experience management or DEM.

It encompasses end user experience monitoring (EUEM) and application performance management (APM).

Network performance management (NPM), and Alluvio IQ, a SaaS-delivered Unified Observability service that surfaces issues with context to solve problems faster, is also included.

Furthermore, Dicker Data will also distribute Riverbed's Acceleration portfolio for fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere, and includes Riverbed SteelHead, Client Accelerator and Cloud Accelerator.

“Dicker Data is pleased to be partnering with Riverbed to collectively inspire and grow the number of partners ready to embrace the value of unified observability to improve digital experiences," the distributor's executive director Vlad Mitnovetski said.

"As the complexity of IT environments continues to increase, the observability of networks, applications and user experiences, and the performance of the applications that businesses deploy, requires careful consideration to ensure the user experience is maximised," Mitnovetski added.

“I’m excited to be partnering with a distributor who truly embodies the importance of building long-lasting relationships," Riverbed's ANZ channel director Malcolm Down said.

"Working with Dicker Data will help us collectively improve the digital experience for employees across a variety of industries to enable improved productivity and performance for businesses everywhere."

"Investing in the digital experience, for employees and customer alike, offers a competitive advantage and helps support key initiatives such as the shift to hybrid working."

In ANZ, Riverbed is also distributed by Orca Tech and Arrow ECS currently.