Riverbed names Fujitsu as APJ Alluvio partner of the year

Fujitsu has been awarded by Riverbed as its Asia-Pacific/Japan Alluvio Partner of the Year for 2022.

The services provider was honoured for its work with the Riverbed Alluvio Unified Observability solution to help its customers maximise visibility and performance across networks, applications and end-user devices.

“We’re proud to be recognised by Riverbed as a leading partner,” Fujitsu Asia Pacific head of strategic alliances and partners Sonya Moray said.

“It highlights our strong partnership and deep ability to deliver Alluvio solutions to our customers.”

“Riverbed is a valuable partner for Fujitsu, especially here in the APAC region."

"This award is not only a celebration of our past achievements but also a testament to the exciting future for our partnership."

Alluvio is a software-as-a-service-based open and programmable solution that captures full-fidelity user experience, application, and network performance data on every transaction across the digital enterprise.

The Riverbed Partner Awards recognises partners whose achievements impact businesses both on a global and regional basis.

Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed’s global sales leadership team.

