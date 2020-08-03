Riverbed promotes ANZ channel chief John Milionis to APJ channel chief

Networking technology vendor Riverbed has promoted ANZ channel chief John Milionis to the same role for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

The appointment comes less than a year after he was named ANZ channel chief, after working as senior manager for Riverbed’s Telstra alliance. Riverbed is now hiring a new ANZ channel chief.

The company said the appointment aims to further support its channel partners in the region, with Milionis helping partners with business development and enablement.

Milionis will report to global vice president of sales Richard Steranka.

Steranka said, “As a result of the pandemic, we’ve seen a growing need to support partners across APJ as organisations look to stay remote.”

“John has played a pivotal role in supporting partners in the ANZ market during this time of great uncertainty, so we look forward to bringing him on across the region to help partners work with their customers to navigate the new normal and new ways of working.”

Milionis said he was "excited to be stepping into this new role, particularly as the diversity of partner needs and expectations in the market make for a dynamic and ever-changing set of opportunities”.

“Knowing that many of our partners and customers are in a tough situation as a result of the pandemic, I am committed to listening and learning about the various challenges they are encountering and helping them navigate through them.”

Milionis added that despite challenging economic conditions, he is confident that Riverbed will continue to see strong demand for its solutions across the region.

“The COVID crisis has put Riverbed in an extremely unique position to respond in tandem to the increasing demand for both network and application performance and visibility solutions, including technology that improves performance for remote workers. No other vendor is equipped to deal with both,” Milionis said.

“While we can’t meet face to face for some time, I am confident that this new normal will still allow my team to meet our goal of growing Riverbed’s partner community and aiding in creating a seamless digital transformation for businesses across APJ.”