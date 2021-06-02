Riverbed taps Nick Boyle to lead APJ sales

Nick Boyle has been appointed as the APJ sales vice president for networking solutions vendor Riverbed.

Reporting to Riverbed chief of operations Dan Smoot, Boyle is tasked with developing a go-to-market strategy to grow Riverbed’s market share throughout the region

“Nick’s skill set and experience working in fast-paced, innovative technology companies align with our strategic objectives, and he is well qualified to lead our team as we deliver critical solutions for our customers as they accelerate cloud, SaaS and hybrid workplace initiatives,” said Smoot.

“Our APJ business is growing at an exceptional rate, and in 2021 we are well positioned to further extend our growth.”

Boyle has worked in the APAC software, data and analytics sectors for 20 years, including his most recent stint as Asia vice president for Sitecore.

Prior to joining Sitecore, he spent two years at Adobe as enterprise sales managing director and twelve years before that with Experian, including two as its SEA managing director.

“Our focus is to enable our customers’ digital transformation to improve application performance, security and business efficiencies, and provide a better user experience, regardless of location,” said Boyle.

“Riverbed is an established brand, rich in innovation and with a commitment to building market leading solutions that successfully support customers and our channel partners in meeting their respective goals. I’m looking forward to taking on this role in a key market for Riverbed and working with our experienced team to drive growth and further invest in our partner ecosystem.”

Boyle will be based in Sydney to support operations in Australia and New Zealand, South East Asia, North Asia, Japan, Korea, India and Greater China