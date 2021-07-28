RMIT deploys AWS cloud supercomputing facility

RMIT University has deployed an AWS dedicated cloud supercomputing facility to bolster its research and education capabilities.

The facility will use AWS to provide elastic, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure for researchers and students within RMIT’s industry hubs, namely Industry 4.0, advanced manufacturing, space, fintech, digital health and creative technologies, to run high performance computing (HPC) applications.

RMIT will use AWS Direct Connect to help increase bandwidth for researchers, students, staff, and industry partners the ability to experiment and test new ideas and discoveries involving large data sets.

Telecommunications provider AARNet will also be involved to provide internet and communication services, as well as Intel for the hardware.

RMIT deputy vice-chancellor (STEM College) and vice president digital innovation Professor Aleksandar Subic said the facility is a pioneering example of innovation in the university sector.

“Our collaboration with AWS, Intel, and AARNet to establish Australia’s first cloud supercomputing facility represents a step change in how universities and industries access HPC capabilities for advanced data processing and computing,” Subic said.

“By leveraging AWS Direct Connect, RMIT is set to access tremendous HPC processing power using a unique service model that provides seamless access to all our staff, researchers, and students.

“Our industry partners will also have access to the new cloud supercomputing facility through joint projects and programs.”

Some of the workloads that would benefit from the facility include genomic sequencing, autonomous vehicle simulations and atmospheric modelling, which are often too large to run using traditional servers. The AWS-enabled HPC provides “virtually unlimited” compute capacity that meets the infrastructure requirements of most applications.

AWS director and country leader for worldwide public sector for ANZ Iain Rouse said the vendor helps researchers quickly analyse massive amounts of data, and share their results with collaborators around the world.

“With access to the broadest and deepest portfolio of cloud services, RMIT can innovate beyond the limitations of on-premises computing, and keep up with scientific advances worldwide,” Rouse said.

“We are proud to support ground-breaking research initiatives in collaboration with RMIT, which is set to enable researchers, students, and industry across a broad range of sectors to design solutions and bring them to market sooner, all of which wouldn’t be possible at the speed and scale without the elasticity of the cloud.”