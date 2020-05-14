Robots bolster Tim Tam production at Aussie Arnott's factory in Brisbane

Tim Tam production in Australia has been given a welcome boost thanks to the implementation of automation systems at a Brisbane factory.

Arnott’s, arguably the most recognisable biscuit brand in Australia has rolled out six automatic guided vehicles (AGV) at its head manufacturing plant in Virginia, Queensland to help increase manufacturing productivity and reliability.

The vehicles, deployed by automated manufacturing and distribution vendor Dematic, are essentially robotic forklifts that work in cooperation to move, carry and stack items.

In the case of Arnott’s the AGVs carry pallets of product from end-of-palletising stations on the production line to drive-in storage racking areas. AGVs then take the pallets to handover stations where forklift operators transport them to manufacturing lines, according to Dematic.

The robots navigate the warehouse using lidar technology and can self-charge using specific floor-contact chargers.

Arnott’s Group plant manager for Queensland and South Australia Tim Morgan said the biscuit legend was looking for a way to increase manufacturing efficiency when they engaged Dematic.

“The implementation of AGVs in our manufacturing has helped us to achieve automated movement of product loads to improve reliability, increase flexibility and provide better sanitation for handling goods. This means we can focus on delivering our products to Australians in the best way we can,” he said.

For Dematic’s general manager for AGVs Tony Raggio, it’s an honour to work alongside the same brand that has provided Australians with the likes of Granita and Milk Arrowroot biscuits, Jatz Crackers, Tiny Teddies, Wagon Wheels, Mint Slice and more.

“We are very pleased to be working alongside such a well-known and respected Australian brand as Arnott’s,” Raggio said.

“Our AGV automated technology is a very exciting product for us here at Dematic, and it’s fantastic to see it making such successful improvements to Arnott’s warehouse processes."