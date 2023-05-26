Rockwell Automation awards APAC partners

By on
Rockwell Automation awards APAC partners
Gaven Teo, Rockwell Automation, Keats Padamadan, Products For Industry, Alejandro Capparelli, Rockwell Automation, Shovan Sengupta Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation has honoured its partners, with SAGE Automation and Products for Industry taking out PartnerNetwork Awards.

South Australia's SAGE won Rockwell's inaugural Sustainability Award with its smart integration for productive and sustainable utilities.

Products for Industry in Queensland won the PartnerNetwork Ecosystem Award for supplying an automated materials handling system for Thomas Foods.

Rockwell said more than 350 partners from across Asia and the Pacific attended the event in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. 

Partners from Korea, China, Taiwan and India were awarded by Rockwell.

Shanghai Zhanwan Information Technologies was named Rockwell's Partner of the Year, for its artificial intelligence self-control solution that achieved "unmanned driving" in LCD panel manufacturing.

“Partners are critical to Rockwell Automation’s success and the quality of award submissions we received was truly impressive,” Shovan Sengupta, the company's regional vice president of market access, Asia Pacific, said.

 

