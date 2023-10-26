Rodin partners with Xelion on unified communications

Wollongong-headquartered IT services firm Rodin Business Solutions has partnered with Xelion to offer its unified communications platform to enterprise customers.

The partnership comes after Netherlands-based Xelion entered the Australia and New Zealand market via distribution partner Activa Communications in September.

Founded in 1993, Rodin provides communication and collaboration services in addition to those covering managed services, cloud solutions, professional services and modern workplace transformations.

The company said the partnership with Xelion aims to help businesses succeed in the digital age by enabling more efficient communication across a range of channels.

"At Rodin, we've always been driven to provide our clients with tools and technologies that make a tangible difference. This collaboration with Xelion encapsulates that drive," Rodin's general manager Boris Stankovic said.

"By combining our strengths, we're not only enhancing the immediate communication needs of organisations but also charting a roadmap for the future—a future marked by clarity, connectivity, and unparalleled efficiency."

"It's a thrilling time for both our teams and the many businesses we serve, as we collectively work towards reimagining the communication landscape."

Via the Xelion platform, Rodin said it will offer clients communication tools including call queueing, auto attendants and a universal address book, coupled with real-time analytics tools such as wall boards.

"The synergy between Rodin and Xelion has always been evident," Activa Communications' partner relationship manager Rob O'Connor said.

"This collaboration cements that bond, enabling Rodin to present a dynamic Unified Communications platform to their clientele."

"As Xelion embarks on its journey in the Australian and New Zealand UCaaS markets, following its impressive growth trajectory in Europe and the UK, we are optimistic about Rodin playing a pivotal role in acquainting the platform with numerous enterprises."