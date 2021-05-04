RPA provider UiPath selects Ingram Micro as distie partner

Ingram Micro has been appointed as the distributor for UiPath robotic process automation (RPA) solutions globally, including across Australia.

Under the arrangement, Ingram Aus will set up a business team focused on partner enablement, demand generation, sales, pre-sales, and commercial fulfilment.

Ingram points to findings from Wikibon Research that shows the RPA market is expected to grow 10x to hit $10 billion by 2023.

“Ingram Micro is pleased to be the distributor for UiPath in Australia,” said Ingram Micro Australia senior vice president and chief country executive Tim Ament.

“The RPA market is an exciting area and we believe that by combining our resources and reseller network with UiPath’s leading technology that together we can expand the market in Australia significantly. We look forward to collaborating with our new and existing partners to grow their RPA business together with UiPath,” 

The UiPath Automation Platform uses process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to determine what to automate to provide insights for scaling automation across the enterprise.

“UiPath is pleased to announce that Ingram Micro will be our global and regional distributor effective May 1, 2021,” UiPath ANZ regional partner director Martin Milthorpe added.

“This partnership will change how we do business together and puts the power of UiPath’s leading automation platform and Ingram Micro’s vast global infrastructure and deep market insights to work for our partners.”

