RPA vendor UiPath honours top ANZ partners

By on
RPA vendor UiPath honours top ANZ partners

Enterprise automation software vendor UiPath has recognised its top performing partners with its 2020/2021 Partner Awards.

The awards celebrate its partners' accomplishments, contribution, innovation, and commitment to automation and customer success, the company said in a statement.

This year’s awards were across four categories – Top Business Partners for Australia and New Zealand, Rising Star of the Year, Enterprise Consulting Partner of the Year, and Implementation Partner of the Year.

“Partners are central to our company’s strategy to deliver Customer Success, and have been key in driving the growth of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in the region,” UiPath ANZ regional partner director Martin Milthorpe said. 

“The awards aim to celebrate the tremendous contribution of our partners and appreciate the important role they play as an extension of our sales and technical teams. This year’s winners are an inspiring reflection of the impact that our partners enable by delivering value for customers while supporting our purpose of accelerating human achievement. Congratulations to all the winners!”

And the winners are:

Top Business Partner

  • Australia – Blackbook.ai
  • New Zealand – PwC

Recognising the partner delivering outstanding success for customers.

Rising Star of the Year

  • Simply AI 

Recognising the new partner who has rapidly invested to build extensive UiPath capability and solutions, and is driving customer success   

Enterprise Consulting Partner of the Year

  • EY

Recognising the consulting company delivering advisory services and innovative outcomes, ultimately enabling the fully automated enterprise.

Implementation Partner of the Year 

  • Reveal Group

Recognising the partner that has built extensive capability in the UiPath ecosystem, including achieving Diamond tier status, and certified as a UiPath Services Network partner.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
automation blackbookai ey partner awards pwc reveal group rpa services simply ai software uipath

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Ransomware group demanding US$50M from Accenture: report

Ransomware group demanding US$50M from Accenture: report
Accenture published ransomware report after attack

Accenture published ransomware report after attack
Vocus to close Melbourne CBD data centre

Vocus to close Melbourne CBD data centre
ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?