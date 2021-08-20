RPA vendor UiPath honours top ANZ partners

Enterprise automation software vendor UiPath has recognised its top performing partners with its 2020/2021 Partner Awards.

The awards celebrate its partners' accomplishments, contribution, innovation, and commitment to automation and customer success, the company said in a statement.

This year’s awards were across four categories – Top Business Partners for Australia and New Zealand, Rising Star of the Year, Enterprise Consulting Partner of the Year, and Implementation Partner of the Year.

“Partners are central to our company’s strategy to deliver Customer Success, and have been key in driving the growth of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in the region,” UiPath ANZ regional partner director Martin Milthorpe said.

“The awards aim to celebrate the tremendous contribution of our partners and appreciate the important role they play as an extension of our sales and technical teams. This year’s winners are an inspiring reflection of the impact that our partners enable by delivering value for customers while supporting our purpose of accelerating human achievement. Congratulations to all the winners!”

And the winners are:

Top Business Partner

Australia – Blackbook.ai

New Zealand – PwC

Recognising the partner delivering outstanding success for customers.

Rising Star of the Year

Simply AI

Recognising the new partner who has rapidly invested to build extensive UiPath capability and solutions, and is driving customer success

Enterprise Consulting Partner of the Year

EY

Recognising the consulting company delivering advisory services and innovative outcomes, ultimately enabling the fully automated enterprise.

Implementation Partner of the Year

Reveal Group

Recognising the partner that has built extensive capability in the UiPath ecosystem, including achieving Diamond tier status, and certified as a UiPath Services Network partner.