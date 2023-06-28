RSM Australia strengthens leadership team

Perth-headquartered professional services firm RSM Australia has bolstered its security team, announcing two major appointments.

RSM Australia has promoted Riaan Bronkhorst to partner in the security and privacy services team based in Perth, moving from his role as principal of RSM’s cyber security and privacy risk services team.

Bronkhorst has been with RSM for 5 years, initially starting as the senior manager of the cyber security and privacy risk team in 2018.

He has previously worked at BDO as the manager of risk and advisory services from 2016 to 2018 and at the Disability Services Commission as IT governance manager from 2011 to 2018.

Bronkhorst has also held positions at Bankwest, JD Group and William Buck in various senior auditor roles.

The second major appointment in RSM’s cyber security team is Kaustubh Vazalwar who joined the company in May as an associate director, based in Melbourne.

Vazalwar has moved from his position at Tabcorp as head of technology in enterprise resilience, which he has held since 2021.

Prior to Tabcorp, he has worked at IBM from 2017 to 2021 as group manager and then resiliency services practice leader, and also worked as the senior manager of HPE from 2010 to 2017.

RSM has announced also announced another new partner, Catherine Bell, who is joining the national ESG sustainability services team.

“Governments, consumers, customers and investors are demanding more information, assurances and disclosures than ever before from companies and business suppliers," RSM’s Perth office managing partner Alasdair Whyte said.

“Whether it’s addressing the growing importance and complexity of ESG considerations in Australia, and globally, or meeting enhanced cyber security obligations if you’re a critical infrastructure owner, or implementing improved systems to protect customer data, no business can operate successfully today without the support of technical business specialists – the risk of not doing so is too great, for everyone,” Whyte said.

Earlier this month, RSM Australia partnered with Sydney-based security startup MyCISO, offering its security platform to mid-market businesses across Australia through consulting engagements.