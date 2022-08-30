Rubicon 8, One Solution, CDM and others honoured at Telstra's 2022 Enterprise Partner of the Year awards

Rubicon 8 has earned the top gong at Telstra’s 2022 Telstra Enterprise Partner Awards.

The managed services and solutions provider was praised by Telstra enterprise group executive David Burns for its “commitment to helping organisations to be their best through the discovery and implementation of the right technology is something to be celebrated.”

Rubicon 8 lists Nike, Storage King and Qatar Airways among its customers. It won the Telstra Australia Deal of the Year award in 2021.

The Telstra Australia Deal of the Year was awarded to One Solution. Aria Technologies took home Telstra Distributor of the Year and W3 Digital won Telstra Purple Partner of the Year.

Burns talked up Telstra’s partner channel as “a vital part of Telstra enterprise’s business, providing our customers with a superior customer experience.”

Telstra also honoured partners in State, Excellence & Values, Cisco partners, Alliance and Domain Specialisation Award categories.

The Domain Specialisation Award categories were given to partners that Telstra said delivered a “dynamic, innovative, and positive impact for Telstra customers across five speciality domains”. The winners were:

Telstra Mobility Partner of the Year – Mobility Network

Telstra Data and IP Partner of the Year – Wireless Communications

Telstra Unified Communications Partner of the Year - Azentro

Telstra Cloud Partner of the Year – Secure Agility

Telstra Services Partner of the Year – CDM Australia

The Alliance Award was given to partners that worked closely with Telstra’s alliance partners. The winners were:

Telstra Microsoft Infrastructure Partner of the Year – Azured Consulting

Telstra Microsoft Modern Workplace Partner of the Year – Digital Armour

Microsoft chief partner officer for Australia and New Zealand Vanessa Sorenson said: “This is fast becoming a world built in the cloud, as organisations across the globe migrate to the cloud to better serve their customers, people and stakeholders, boost innovation and grow productivity.”

“Without partners like Azured or Digital Armour to help accelerate cloud adoption, this transformation wouldn’t be possible. Huge congratulations and thanks to both of these partners – this award is very well deserved.”

The 2022 Cisco partner awards were given to partners that Cisco regional sales manager Gerrit Geertsema said showed leadership in promoting Telstra and Cisco solutions, with a focus on modernising and creating seamless user experiences to help customers thrive. The winners were:

Telstra Cisco Infrastructure Partner of the Year - One Step Group

Telstra Cisco Hybrid Working Partner of the Year - Ericom

"We are thrilled to announce, for the second year running, that One Step Group and Ericom have achieved Cisco Partner of the Year awards,” Geertsema said.

The Excellence and Values Award categories honoured partners that Telstra said worked to provide a premium customer experience within the Telstra community. The winners were:

Telstra Customer Excellence Award – Connect Tel North

Telstra Partner Innovation Award – Digital Armour

Telstra Channel Champion Award – Telstra Enterprise partner success specialist Michael Ennis

Telstra also awarded partners in each state and territory:

Telstra NSW and ACT Partner of the Year – Ericom

Telstra VIC and TAS Partner of the Year – Star21

Telstra QLD Partner of the Year – Entag

Telstra WA Partner of the Year – Connectiv

Telstra SA and NT Partner of the Year – One Solution

The Telstra Vantage 2022 event for partners and enterprises takes place from August 31 to September 1, online and at a series of in-person events across the country.