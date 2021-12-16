Rubicon Red celebrates 12th birthday

Brisbane-based software solutions provider Rubicon Red celebrated its 12th birthday this month.

The company said the milestone comes after a two-year transformation that saw it realigning its strategy to focus on helping customers more efficiently manage data and gain insights in real-time.

“The challenge facing organisations today is the speed at which they can deliver, or rather the lack of it. The key to accelerating the speed of digital innovation is putting in place a delivery method that allows organisations to continually iterate and evolve their digital solutions over time,” Rubicon Red CEO Matt Wright said.

“They need an operating model that cannot just embrace change but one that can act as a catalyst to continually innovate in line with business priorities. Our delivery approach is built on three core pillars - product-centric agile development, DevOps and cloud-native - designed to help organisations adjust to change fast, without sacrificing the best practices that underpin quality, modern software,” he said.

“As we celebrate our twelfth anniversary, we are excited about the future and look forward to helping our customers become successful real-time enterprises and innovation leaders within their respective industries.”

Founded in 2009, Rubicon Red was nominated for CRN Impact Awards for the last two years. This year, it was named as a finalist in the Customer Experience category for its work deploying a chat-bot for Queensland University of Technology’s (QUT) Service Centre.

A statement from the company said that it “appreciates the ongoing collaboration and support from its valued customers and partners” and is “poised for growth” in the coming years.

“Rubicon Red has been a valued partner over the past 4 years as we established our cloud-native enterprise integration platform and adopted API-led integration to seamlessly connect business-critical applications,” Nutrien Ag Solutions head of IT Lloyd Dias said.

“Facing constantly changing business and competitive landscapes, organisations are under growing pressure to respond to customer needs in real-time. In a recent study, we found that 97 percent of businesses in Australia and New Zealand are either exploring or have already implemented real-time data distribution,” Danny Papadatos, APJ and ME regional vice president of integration platform vendor Solace, said.

”Working with a valued implementation partner like Rubicon Red has enabled us to build a solid foundation for local customers to thrive in our digital economy.”