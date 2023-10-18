Rubrik launches dedicated MSP partner program

Rubrik has announced a dedicated MSP partner program aimed at MSPs targeting enterprise and mid-market customers.

The zero-trust company is pitching its technology as a way for MSPs to deliver “more immutable data protection and cyber recovery confidence, and less complex MSP services.”

MSPs can use Rubrik’s SaaS-based Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC) to work with multiple customers in a fully managed or co-managed environment.

The Rubrik Accelerated MSP Partner service (RAMP) Rubrik is touted as a way to speed up deployment. Rubrik’s RAMP MSP-as-a-Service Consultative Enablement is supported by an MSP focused team.

In sync with industry marketing, Rubrik is pitching the offering as “cyber resilience-as-a-service”.

Rubrik vice president global channels and alliances, Ghazal Asif, talked up benefits for MSPs, including time-to-revenue and consumption-based pricing models.

“Rubrik improves margin performance immediately by eliminating the requirements to overprovision hardware while offering infrastructure assets to support scaling of future business,” Asif stated in an announcement.

“Rubrik incentivises its field to sell with our MSPs, rather than against them,” he added.

MPSs can offer fully managed or co-managed services using Rubrik's multi-tenant platform to provide “real-time visibility into a customers' data health, managing unique service levels with customisable MSP service plans.”

Earlier this year Rubrik announced that its Transform Partner Program was available in Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of the Asia Pacific Region.

