Rubrik launches Transform partner program

Cybersecurity vendor Rubrik has launched a new global partner program which uses a point-score system and customisable incentive plan, dubbed the Rubrik Transform Partner Program.

This program aims to reward well-performing partners by equipping them with important resources to deal with cyber threats.

Split into three tiers, Authorised Partner, Elite Partner and Elite+ Partner, the program involves a points-based system where partners can unlock tiers, and receive financial benefits and investments from Rubrik.

The Authorised Partner tier provides eligibility for discount advantages for driving approved end user opportunities registered through the Partner Portal.

These partners receive quarterly sales incentives for uncovering net-new opportunities.

Partners can achieve the Elite Partner status if they accumulate a minimum threshold of points by demonstrating achievement against qualifying activities.

Elite Partners are eligible for additional financial benefits to reward performance for uncovering and closing net-new opportunities to Rubrik.

The Elite+ Partner tier is for Elite Partners who achieve high volume of bookings in the previous 12 months and includes customised incentives and business development investments.

“Our commitment to collaborating with and enabling our partner ecosystem has never been stronger, and we’re committed to providing our partners opportunities to expand their earning potential and offerings through the Rubrik Transform Partner Program,” Rubrik vice president of global partners and alliances Ghazal Asif said.

Rubrik’s Australian partners include Canon Business Services ANZ, Centum Services, Data#3, Datacom, Katana1, Nexon, NTT, Secure Agility, Sekuro, Tecala Group, Venn IT, and WWT.

Rubrik’s software is distributed through the region by disties Exclusive Networks and NextGen Group.

US-based cloud solutions provider CDI associate vice president of strategic alliances Tawna Perkins commented on the new program.

“The new Rubrik Transform Partner Program provides additional benefits to partners for doing what we already aim to do – help customers enhance their data observability and bolster their cyber resilience,” Perkins said.

“We’re thrilled that Rubrik is collaborating with their partner network to build a program and create an incentive structure that encourages and rewards partners for focusing on mutually beneficial results.”

Similarly, US-based cloud provider Gotham Technology’s group senior technology executive Rob Maniscalco also spoke on the program.

“There are multiple avenues for rewards that are not just based on revenue," he added.

This allows partners of all sizes to reap the benefits and enable a more holistic approach to Zero Trust Data Security for customers around the world,” Maniscalco sad.

In October 2023, Rubrik appointed former Zscaler APJ channel chief Arun Dharmalingam as its new vice president for APAC and EMEA channels, alliances and GSIs.

