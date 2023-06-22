Rubrik names Kamal Elkhaili as APAC channel director

Kamal Elkhaili, Rubrik.

Security vendor Rubrik has appointed Kamal Elkhaili as its Asia Pacific (APAC) director of channels and alliances.

Based in Tokyo, Elkhaili will lead the expansion of Rubrik's new Transform partner program across the region, focusing on building strategic alliances, strengthening partnerships, and enabling the channel sales teams.

Elkhaili brings over 17 years of experience to the role.

He moves from his role at Zscaler where he held the role of director of global alliances and channels Asia from 2021 to 2023, and was the manager of global alliances and channels in North Asia from 2019 to 2021.

Prior to Zscaler, Elkaili worked at Netsuite as its consulting sales director from 2018 to 2019, at Oracle as the senior sales manager from 2016 to 2018 and at Cisco as the product sales specialist.

“I look forward to working closely with our partners, and exploring what we can do together as we deliver powerful and secure outcomes to help organizations become cyber resilient," Commenting on his appointment, Elkhaili said. 

He has also held positions at Verizon and NEC.

 

