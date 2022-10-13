Rubrik names Zscaler’s Arun Dharmalingam as new APAC channel chief

Cybersecurity vendor Rubrik has appointed former Zscaler APJ channel chief Arun Dharmalingam as its new vice president for APAC and EMEA channels, alliances and GSIs.

Based in London, Dharmalingam is tasked to develop Rubrik’s presence and reach across international markets and further extending its GSI partnerships globally.

In its announcement, Rubrik said Dharmalingam "brings significant security and GSI experience and expertise" to the company from his previous roles. At Zscaler, he was involved in expanding the vendor's partner and reseller ecosystem in APAC and EMEA, as well as establishing a global value-add distribution model.

“At Rubrik we are dedicated to the continued success of our partner and GSI communities by creating value and delivering growth opportunities. Arun is a proven channel leader with extensive knowledge of the global cybersecurity landscape.” Rubrik vice president, global channel and alliances Ghazal Asif said.

“I am delighted that Arun has joined our team as we continue to build on our data security momentum and drive greater value to our international partners.”

The appointment is the latest development in Rubrik’s channel strategy, whereby earlier this year, the company named Ghazal Asif as vice president, global channel and alliances and Lisa Roberts, director UKI and emerging markets channels.

“I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative and partner focused company,” Dharmalingam said regarding his appointment.

“Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data against the growing cyber threat of ransomware makes it extremely important and relevant in the marketplace. I am excited to work with the whole team and build on the foundation of confidence and trust with partners that has already been created.”

Prior to Zscaler, Dharmalingam worked at AppDynamics as regional vice president EMEA alliances from 2019 to 2020, and regional director EMEA alliances in 2017 to 2019. He also worked at Palo Alto Networks as a country manager from 2013 to 2016. Dharmalingam was also the head VP distribution channels at Cisco India from 2009 to 2013.