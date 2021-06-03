Rubrik taps Nutanix’s Ian Morris to lead ANZ channel

Ian Morris has made the jump to lead Rubrik’s channel presence in ANZ after leaving his role as distribution and alliances sales manager at Nutanix.

Morris takes the role of ANZ channel director, replacing Nick Laidler, who was named Snowflake’s first ANZ partner manager last month.

He said he took the position because he sees the company’s cloud data management roadmap as a way that partners can help businesses solve the challenges they face due to disruption.

“Rubrik’s data security provides an important line of defence and helps partners answer their customers’ most pressing questions regarding their business data: What is the content of their data? What is happening to that data? And who is accessing important business information?

“While legacy competitors have been focused on backing up with physical infrastructure, partners are increasingly supporting hybrid and multicloud environments. Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform helps address new and evolving data risks, enables quick recovery from ransomware attacks, and ensures precious IP is protected – no matter where that data is stored.”

On top of his time with Nutanix, Morris spent 10 years at Express Data (pre-Dicker Data acquisition) including two as national sales manager.

“As a 100 percent channel organisation, our partners are the lifeblood of our business and Ian’s appointment is a clear sign we’re doubling down on our local partners,” Rubrik ANZ managing director Jamie Humphrey said.

“We recently released major advancements that enable our partners to provide rapid ransomware remediation, sensitive data risk assessment, and mass recovery of cloud applications including Microsoft 365 – the respect and trust Ian has in the industry will be pivotal as we bring our partners along for the journey, enhance their capabilities, and accelerate their profitability.”

Rubrik has grown across the region in recent years with Tecala Group recently certified as Rubrik's first Authorised Support Partner (RASP) in Asia Pacific.