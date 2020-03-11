Rubrik's country manager Luke McGoldrick steps down

Rubrik’s country manager Luke McGoldrick is stepping down from his role after close to four years due to a family matter.

He’ll stay on board with the data protection upstart, and recently updated his job on LinkedIn to “Alliance Driven Sales.”

The vendor has commenced a search for McGoldrick’s replacement, and is expected to make an announcement shortly.

“I want to thank Rubrik for their understanding and support and look forward to assisting the new leader moving forward (which will be announced pretty soon,” McGoldrick wrote on LinkedIn.

McGoldrick joined Rubrik in May 2016 as country manager for Australia and New Zealand. Prior to that, he was the New Zealand country manager for Nimble Storage a well as NSW territory manager from September 2013.

In August 2019, McGoldrick told CRN that Rubrik was plotting an expansion of its Australian channel, hiring 10 new staff including a dedicated channel manager. The company counts around 70 mid-size and small enterprise customers locally, and a roster of partners including Katana1 and Solista.