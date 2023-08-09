Rubrik's Transform Partner Program now available in APAC

Zero Trust data security vendor Rubrik said its new Transform Partner Program is now available in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the rest of the Asia Pacific Region.

Kamal Elkhaili, Rubrik's APAC director of channels and alliances, said the company's partners play a critical role in both its go-to-market strategy and its mission to secure the world's data.

The global partner program was launched in March this year, the program allows partners to accumulate points for completing outlined activities.

Three tiers are included in the program, Rubrik said.

Authorised partners are eligibile for discounts, for driving approved and registered end user opportunities, and receive quarterly sales incentives.

Elite partners are those that have unlocked a minimum threshold of points, making the eligible for additional financial benefits to reward performance for uncovering and closing net-new opportunities to Rubrik.

Finally, Elite+ partners with a high volume of bookings in the past 12 months are eligible for customised incentives and business development investments which includes marketing development funds, and Rubrik dedicated resources by completing an investment plan with their regional channel development team.