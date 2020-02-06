Ruggedised device vendor Getac brings comprehensive solutions program to Australia

Ruggedised device vendor Getac has launched its Getac Select solution in Australia to streamline how partners deploy ruggedised solutions.

Getac Select combines pre-selected and pre-configured Getac rugged devices, software, accessories and professional services into specialised solutions optimised for either individual applications and user groups.

The company said the program helps maintain “optimal” product availability and speeds up delivery times with all devices tested and certified.

Getac business development manager Frank Baldrighi told CRN that while Getac’s flexibility and customisability helps meet a wide range of customer requirements, it can be overwhelming for channel partners.

“Every Getac product comes with a long list of optional features that could lead to potentially thousands of different configurations,” Baldrighi said. “So sometimes it can be confusing and time-consuming for a reseller to understand what would be the best configuration for a customer.”

Baldrighi said that while meeting customer requirements is important, partners should also be able to offer a solution right away and deliver them with a time frame.

“Our previous approach was to pretty much build everything on-demand. While our lead times were shorter than the competition, sometimes partners won’t be able to meet customer requirements right away,” Baldrighi said.

“With Getac Select, we can forecast production and arrange stock availability based on what’s the most common configuration required from the end user and the channel.”

Looking ahead, Getac is looking to invest further into its Australian channel and identify additional partners, and may potentially look into expanding geographically as well, including Tasmania and the Northern Territory. Baldrighi added that industry-specific partnerships are also being considered, where they can target specific customers in some industries.