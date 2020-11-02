RXP Services grows digital business amid COVID-19

Melbourne-based IT consulting firm RXP Services has seen its digital business increase its share of company revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

RXP said digital services now accounts for 90 percent of its group revenue due to an increase in digital transformation projects in the later part of FY2020.

The company said the digital experience for users has become more important for businesses to improve upon and RXP is pursuing a strategy to partner with clients to enable their digital transformation agenda.

The growth in digital brought 29 percent EBITDA growth in H2 2020 compared to the previous half year.

The company's Sydney and Canberra businesses posted growth in line with expectations, while the Melbourne business has started to build momentum after a “soft” first half.

“Despite the advent of COVID-19 in H2, we have maintained a solid foundation for the business,” RXP said in its investor presentation. “As restrictions ease, we look forward with optimism.”

RXP also consolidated its Digital Marketing Services into its NSW business, scoring customer wins including Destination NSW, Aware Super, Goodman Fielder, and Containers for Change.

Looking ahead, the company will continue its focus on growth and maintain its agile decision making given the fluidity of the business environment.

“In a short space of time businesses have seen their view of technology shift from hype to hope,” the presentation read.

“The importance for businesses to invest in digital is now inarguable - as is the fact clients still need trusted advisors and a reliable partner with whom to execute.”

“RXP are well placed overall to take advantage of this increased focus and urgency providing clients with deep specialisation and a true end to end service offering.”